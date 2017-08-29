Hurricane Harvey: Disney Donates $1 Million to Storm Recovery Efforts

The Walt Disney Co. has made a $1 million cash donation to the American Red Cross to support recovery efforts for Houston and other areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

ABC’s Houston O&O KTRK-TV also plans an on-air fundraising effort as the city grapples with the devastating storm that has left at least 10 people dead and hundreds trapped in flood-ravaged neighborhoods, with more storm activity on the way. On Thursday, KTRK and other Disney TV outlets as well as the Radio Disney network, will repeatedly call on viewers to donate to the American Red Cross.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the devastating path of this historic storm,” said Disney chief Bob Iger. “It’s hard to fully appreciate the impact, in part because it isn’t over yet. But we know thousands of people have lost everything and now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together, and we’re using our unique resources and reach to help those in need.”

Disney also said it would match Harvey-related Red Cross donations by its employees.