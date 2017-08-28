Hurricane Harvey: Kevin Hart, Chris Young and Other Celebrities Donate to Relief Efforts

Comedian Kevin Hart and country musician Chris Young are among the celebrities donating to relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Category 4 storm tore through Texas, causing catastrophic flooding and damage to Houston and surrounding areas last weekend.

Hart posted a video on Instagram in which he introduced the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge and announced he was donating $25,000 to recovery efforts. He challenged some of his famous friends — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Chris Rock, Jay Z, Dave Chappelle, and Justin Timberlake — to follow his lead. “Help me help Houston,” he captioned the post.

Young pledged $100,000 and started a GoFundMe campaign for Harvey relief efforts. “I have friends and family there, and I’m almost certain my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the areas that was hardest hit by winds and flooding,” he said in a Twitter video. “But that’s the least of my concerns. I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors — and I want to help.”

Houston Texans player J.J. Watt also initiated a fundraiser, which has currently raised more than $522,000, while Lin-Manuel Miranda encouraged people to donate to Baker-Ripley, a Texas charity aimed at building and rebuilding neighborhoods across the country. “Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry also pledged to donate.

Help Texas.

Baker-Ripley will be rebuilding & helping those in need, as they have for over 100 years.

Please donate: https://t.co/GAEPAevk2M — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 28, 2017

Texas natives Beyonce and Miranda Lambert, along with Drake and Demi Lovato, were among those who expressed their concern on social media. Below are some reactions to the natural disaster:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Praying for Houston what a special place. Making relief donations and sending ❤️. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 27, 2017

The people of Texas need our help and our kindness. Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. @RedCross — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 27, 2017

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Heartbroken. Praying for you Houston 🙏🏻 Please everyone in Texas stay safe. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 27, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Praying for everyone who is being affected by hurricane Harvey! Praying everyone is safe 💗 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2017

SENDING ❤️& PRAYERS 🙏🏻TO

ALL TEXANS‼️Lived in Galveston & Burleson,🎤Toured🌟State For 50yrs.🎥Silkwood In Dallas. HAVE LOVED ONES IN TEXAS💋 — Cher (@cher) August 25, 2017

God bless my brother Carl Thomas. Praying for the whole Houston!! 🙏🏿 #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/ZYoPOU88P6 — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) August 28, 2017