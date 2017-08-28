Hurricane Harvey: Kevin Hart, Chris Young and Other Celebrities Donate to Relief Efforts

Comedian Kevin Hart and country musician Chris Young are among the celebrities donating to relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Category 4 storm tore through Texas, causing catastrophic flooding and damage to Houston and surrounding areas last weekend.

Hart posted a video on Instagram in which he introduced the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge and announced he was donating $25,000 to recovery efforts. He challenged some of his famous friends — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Chris Rock, Jay Z, Dave Chappelle, and Justin Timberlake — to follow his lead. “Help me help Houston,” he captioned the post.

Young pledged $100,000 and started a GoFundMe campaign for Harvey relief efforts. “I have friends and family there, and I’m almost certain my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the areas that was hardest hit by winds and flooding,” he said in a Twitter video. “But that’s the least of my concerns. I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors — and I want to help.”

Houston Texans player J.J. Watt also initiated a fundraiser, which has currently raised more than $522,000, while Lin-Manuel Miranda encouraged people to donate to Baker-Ripley, a Texas charity aimed at building and rebuilding neighborhoods across the country. “Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry also pledged to donate.

Texas natives Beyonce and Miranda Lambert, along with Drake and Demi Lovato, were among those who expressed their concern on social media. Below are some reactions to the natural disaster:

