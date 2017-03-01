President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, beginning at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Most major television networks and cable news stations will be airing the address live.

On Facebook, viewers can watch via the White House Facebook account:

https://www.facebook.com/WhiteHouse

The official White House website will also be streaming the address via embed:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/joint-address

On YouTube, viewers can watch via the White House channel or the embedded player below:

On Twitter, viewers can watch via the PBS NewsHour account. The hashtag for the event is #jointsession:

Join us on @Twitter for live coverage of President Trump's address to a #JointSession of Congress. https://t.co/cKcERGl9n8 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) February 28, 2017

The address is expected to last an hour.