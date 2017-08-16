Hope Hicks to Serve as Interim White House Communications Director

WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump who has a senior communications role at the White House, will serve as interim communications director, Variety has confirmed

Hicks would serve in that role until a replacement is found for Anthony Scaramucci, according to CNN, the Washington Post and other outlets. He was fired from the post 11 days after he was tapped for the job.

Hicks worked with Hiltzik Strategies, the PR shop run by Matthew Hiltzik, a Democrat, before joining the Trump Organization. She joined the campaign immediately when Trump announced his presidential bid in June 2015.

The Daily Caller reported that Hicks was being offered the role of communications director. Since Trump took office, she has served as director of strategic communications. The Post reported that she would take the role on an interim basis. That is likely to raise speculation that she will eventually take the role on a permanent basis.

Scaramucci was to officially start in the role on Aug. 15, but was fired after the New Yorker published an explosive interview in which he blasted then-chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.