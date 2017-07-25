Hollywood Reacts to Senate Health Care Vote: ‘Shameful Day’

The United States Senate voted Tuesday morning to hear debate about the American Health Care Act (AHCA) — the controversial bill that could repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare — and Hollywood didn’t hesitate to express its disgust via social media.
Mark Ruffalo, an active environmentalist, tweeted that “democracy is in cardiac arrest,” and Debra Messing called it “a sad day in US History.”
Cher riffed on Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speech asking Congress to go to war in 1941, comparing Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor to the GOP’s actions.
Several celebrities targeted Senator John McCain, who, despite a recent brain cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery, returned to the Senate floor to vote yes. Comedian Billy Eichner drew a comparison to “Breaking Bad,” writing, “A guy who gets brain cancer and remains a heartless a–hole — that’s not a hero, that’s a pilot for AMC.”
Josh Gad pointed out that McCain may have acted a bit hypocritically.
Rob Delaney kept it short and (not very) sweet.
Seth Meyers went the subtle route and referred to McCain’s speech after his vote. McCain deplored overly partisan politics and said he “will not vote for the bill as it is today” despite having just voted to allow debate on the bill.
Others, like Jon Favreau and “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon, maintained that the vote was merely a small step forward towards passage of the bill and that there is still time to defeat it.
Sophia Bush, Kate Walsh, Kal Penn, and George Takei wrote urged the populace to demand action from their senators.
Takei also fit in a “Simpsons” reference, tweeting that “Mr. Burns would fit in most excellently with this senate.”
Lena Dunham, Margaret Cho, and Jaime King tweeted the same message encouraging voters to inundate their senators with support for ACA and Planned Parenthood, which faces defunding if the proposed bill passes.
