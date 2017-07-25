Hollywood Reacts to Senate Health Care Vote: ‘Shameful Day’

The United States Senate voted Tuesday morning to hear debate about the American Health Care Act (AHCA) — the controversial bill that could repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare — and Hollywood didn’t hesitate to express its disgust via social media.

Mark Ruffalo, an active environmentalist, tweeted that “democracy is in cardiac arrest,” and Debra Messing called it “a sad day in US History.”

Shameful day. Democracy is in cardiac arrest. https://t.co/3fCY2RxZqQ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 25, 2017

A sad day in US History https://t.co/jNF4eNiLJY — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 25, 2017

Cher riffed on Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speech asking Congress to go to war in 1941, comparing Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor to the GOP’s actions.

2DAY,JULY25th,2017,A DATE WHICH WILL LIVE IN INFAMY,THE UNITED STATES WAS SUDDENLY& DELIBERATELY ATTACKED BY GOP PARTY,WHO KILLED HEALTHCARE — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2017

Several celebrities targeted Senator John McCain, who, despite a recent brain cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery, returned to the Senate floor to vote yes. Comedian Billy Eichner drew a comparison to “Breaking Bad,” writing, “A guy who gets brain cancer and remains a heartless a–hole — that’s not a hero, that’s a pilot for AMC.”

A guy who gets brain cancer and remains a heartless asshole – that's not a hero, that's a pilot for AMC. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2017

Josh Gad pointed out that McCain may have acted a bit hypocritically.

You have cancer. U are a "maverick." You are being treated w/ protected government health insurance. This wasn't a tricky decision Senator. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2017

Rob Delaney kept it short and (not very) sweet.

Eat my filthy ass https://t.co/LteWFFDANU — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 25, 2017

Seth Meyers went the subtle route and referred to McCain’s speech after his vote. McCain deplored overly partisan politics and said he “will not vote for the bill as it is today” despite having just voted to allow debate on the bill.

My waiter just brought me soup with a fly in it but then gave a rousing speech about how flies shouldn't be in soup. #Hero — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) July 25, 2017

Others, like Jon Favreau and “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon, maintained that the vote was merely a small step forward towards passage of the bill and that there is still time to defeat it.

Let's save feeling defeated for when Trump is signing a bill. For now, keep fighting. Only option that can lead to killing this thing. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 25, 2017

A yes vote on the final bill will justify all the cynicism towards McCain and politicians in general.

But we just don't know for sure yet. https://t.co/Xf62qqdtNT — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 25, 2017

The Senate passed a motion to proceed – only because VP Pence voted. The bill has not passed yet. This is not over. Keep fighting. #SaveACA — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 25, 2017

Sophia Bush, Kate Walsh, Kal Penn, and George Takei wrote urged the populace to demand action from their senators.

THIS. Call all night. Show up at their offices if you are able. March. Defy. Resist. https://t.co/IpnerRpXJ1 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 25, 2017

🚨Here's a list of Senate targets & phone numbers. If you live in these states, call & urge them to vote no on repealing the ACA #SaveACA🚨 pic.twitter.com/C4OGOHTynl — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 25, 2017

The time is here to fight to #killthebill. https://t.co/f7ZKmtTrYi — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 25, 2017

Takei also fit in a “Simpsons” reference, tweeting that “Mr. Burns would fit in most excellently with this senate.”

Mr. Burns would fit in most excellently with this senate. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 25, 2017

Lena Dunham, Margaret Cho, and Jaime King tweeted the same message encouraging voters to inundate their senators with support for ACA and Planned Parenthood, which faces defunding if the proposed bill passes.

CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP #SaveACA & protect care @PPFA – tweet your Senators NOW and tell them to vote NO #StandwithPP https://t.co/ixDOavIg8X — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 25, 2017

Check out additional reactions below.

Bonus Game: If you can’t Help people…. At lest try not to Hurt people… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 25, 2017