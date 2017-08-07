Hollywood Bowl Inks 10-Year Deal With Live Nation-Hewitt Silva (Exclusive)

The partnership of Live Nation-Hewitt Silva has been retained by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association to be the exclusive promoter of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl outside of the Philharmonic’s own summer season, the companies announced today (Aug. 7). The 10-year arrangement will begin on January 1, 2018.

Andrew Hewitt and Bill Silva have jointly produced concerts at the Hollywood Bowl for the past 27 years, most recently as Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents.

The 18,000-seat Bowl is owned by Los Angeles County and operated by the Phil, whose season generally runs from June through September. Since Hewitt and Silva came on board in 1991, it has hosted an increasing number of non-classical concerts in its off-season (and a several nights during the summer), now averaging around 15-20; upcoming shows include Incubus, New Order, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Imagine Dragons and Chance the Rapper.

“We’ve had a wonderful experience with Andy and Bill for over 25 years at the Hollywood Bowl,” said Gail Samuel, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. “We look forward to continuing to develop this relationship with Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, bringing great artists to perform for our audiences at the Hollywood Bowl and enhancing the musical history of this iconic venue.”

“The Hollywood Bowl is a historic and iconic Los Angeles venue,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “In partnership with Andy and Bill, we are proud to continue to deliver the world’s greatest live performers and tours to the venue for the next 10 years.”

“We have enjoyed over 25 years of magical experiences in cooperation with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl,” said Andrew Hewitt and Bill Silva, “and have witnessed the incredible collaboration between the LA Phil and the County of Los Angeles, which has transformed the location into the world class venue that we see today. We look forward to the continuation of this association.”

During the 2017 Hollywood Bowl season, Hewitt Silva has already presented A Perfect Circle, La La Land in Concert, Dead & Company, New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz and Queen with Adam Lambert. Past Hollywood Bowl seasons have featured productions such as the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Morrissey, Genesis, Roger Waters, The Who, Sting, Coldplay, Radiohead, Andrea Bocelli, Luciano Pavarotti, Dave Matthews Band and Crosby, Stills Nash & Young, among many others.

This year, the 96th summer season at the Hollywood Bowl runs from June to September, and includes presentations of classical music by the Los Angeles Philharmonic; popular weekend shows with the Philharmonic and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra; jazz; world music; pop; rock; and special presentations, as well as family and educational programs.