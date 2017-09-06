Hillary Clinton to Sit Down With Jane Pauley for First Post-Election TV Interview

Hillary Clinton will sit down with CBS’s “Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley for an interview about her new book “What Happened,” about her White House bid last year.

This will be Clinton’s first sit-down TV interview since the election. She sat down with Christiane Amanpour in May at a women’s conference, and also has given print interviews, including a piece in New York magazine.

The book’s release date is next week, but portions have already leaked out. In one section, she was critical of her main Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders, and wrote that he “had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character.” The excerpts appeared on a Twitter account called @hillarywarnedus.

"Some of his supporters, the so-called Bernie Bros, took to harassing my supporters online. It got ugly and more than a little sexist." HRC pic.twitter.com/ykcvEQb2tt — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) September 4, 2017

In one of the passages, Clinton wrote that “my team kept reminding me that we didn’t want to alienate Bernie’s supporters. President Obama urged me to grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could. I felt like I was in a straightjacket.”

Clinton also was critical of Sanders for overpromising to voters, to the point where Clinton as attacked for being too cautious rather than a realist.

Pauley also is expected to ask Clinton about Russian hacking, President Donald Trump’s tenure, and her life since the election.

The book is being published by Simon & Schuster, which is a division of CBS Corp.