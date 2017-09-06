Hillary Clinton to Sit Down With Jane Pauley for First Post-Election TV Interview

Senior Editor @tedstew
Hillary Clinton Women in the World
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton will sit down with CBS’s “Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley for an interview about her new book “What Happened,” about her White House bid last year.

This will be Clinton’s first sit-down TV interview since the election. She sat down with Christiane Amanpour in May at a women’s conference, and also has given print interviews, including a piece in New York magazine.

The book’s release date is next week, but portions have already leaked out. In one section, she was critical of her main Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders, and wrote that he “had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character.” The excerpts appeared on a Twitter account called @hillarywarnedus.

In one of the passages, Clinton wrote that “my team kept reminding me that we didn’t want to alienate Bernie’s supporters. President Obama urged me to grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could. I felt like I was in a straightjacket.”

Clinton also was critical of Sanders for overpromising to voters, to the point where Clinton as attacked for being too cautious rather than a realist.

Pauley also is expected to ask Clinton about Russian hacking, President Donald Trump’s tenure, and her life since the election.

The book is being published by Simon & Schuster, which is a division of CBS Corp.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Biz News from Variety

Loading
ad