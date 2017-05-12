Hillary Clinton Returns to L.A. for Dinner Event at Home of Haim Saban (Exclusive)

Hillary Clinton attended a private dinner at the home of Haim and Cheryl Saban on Thursday night at an event that sources described as a thank you to 2016 campaign donors and an introduction to her plans to launch a political group, Onward Together.

Sources said that the gathering was for about 40 to 50 people, including a number who were major donors during her 2016 presidential campaign. Haim Saban was one of Clinton’s most prolific donors in her 2008 and 2016 presidential runs, giving directly to her campaign and to a SuperPAC supporting her candidacy, Priorities USA Action.

Hillary and Bill Clinton are both in Los Angeles for the graduation of her nephew, Zach Rodham, from USC, sources said.

This was Clinton’s first visit with supporters in Los Angeles since the 2016 election.

Politico reported last week that Clinton was building a political group to help finance organizations working “on the resistance to President Donald Trump’s agenda.” The name of the group, Onward Together, was a nod to her campaign slogan Stronger Together.

The Sabans gave more than $12 million to Priorities USA Action to support Clinton’s campaign, according to records from the Federal Election Commission.

The Clintons wrote a congratulatory letter to Haim Saban in March, when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.