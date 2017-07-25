Hilary Zaitz Michael Joins WME as Literary Packaging Agent

Hilary Zaitz Michael has joined WME as an agent in the Literary Packaging department.

Michael joins WME from Michael London’s Groundswell Productions, where she served as Vice President. During her tenure there she distinguished herself with an eye for source material, overseeing all aspects of development, packaging and production for films and television series including “Chance,” “The Magicians,” and “Smilf.”

In addition, Michael was key in bringing in and setting up “The Raven Cycle” TV series at UCP/SyFy and “The Wangs vs. the World” at Hulu.

Michael also worked in development for Alan Ball’s Your Face Goes Here Entertainment. She began her entertainment career at Anonymous Content under its founder and CEO, Steve Golin.