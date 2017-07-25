Trump Tweets, McCain Returns as Senate Poised to Make Key Health Care Vote

Senior Editor @tedstew
Donald Trump
MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare faces a key test on Tuesday, when the Senate votes on whether to proceed and open debate.

The question is, what, exactly, will they be voting on?

Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) announced on Monday evening that he would return for the vote after undergoing surgery and being diagnosed with brain cancer.

That could give Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) some solace as doubts remain that he lacks the votes on his latest proposal, which include a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act and another proposal to repeal it with the promise of replacing it later.

But the expectation is that the vote will be close.

President Trump chimed in among a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, and said that “after 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!”

The vote is expected to take place around 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

There was a report that in the works was a scaled down bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate and employer mandate. Although that is far less ambitious than previous legislation, such a move would still have a substantial impact on the individual marketplace for insurance. Such a move is being referred to as “skinny repeal.”

Trump tweeted that he was ready to sign any of the options that reach his desk.

Democrats, meanwhile, are not expected to vote for any of the options put forward on Tuesday. They have been left out of the process, putting the onus on Republicans to lose no more than two votes from members of their own party.

Some key Democrats were harshly critical of the Republican process, in which negotiations have been conducted behind closed doors and without any committee hearings.

“Make no mistake, a ‘yes’ vote on health care is an endorsement of the most indefensible process on a major bill I’ve seen in 24 years,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) wrote on Twitter.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad