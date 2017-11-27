Harvey Weinstein Sued for Alleged Cannes ‘Sex Trafficking’

An aspiring actress filed a federal suit on Monday against Harvey Weinstein, accusing him of violating sex trafficking laws by luring her to a hotel room in Cannes, where he allegedly assaulted her.

Kadian Noble alleges that Weinstein invited her to his room at the Le Majestic Hotel in Cannes in February 2014, on the pretense of casting her in a movie. Once there, she alleges that Weinstein started massaging her and then groped her breasts and buttocks. According to the suit, Weinstein then trapped her in the bathroom and forced her to masturbate him until he ejaculated on the floor.

During the act, Weinstein allegedly told her, “everything will be taken care of for you if you relax.”

In response, Weinstein’s representative issued a statement that has been used several times to respond to similar allegations:

“Mr. Weinstein denies allegations of non-consensual sex. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances,” the spokesperson said.

The lawsuit is the second filed against Weinstein on Monday alone, following a suit in the United Kingdom alleging repeated sexual assaults in 2000.

Noble’s suit was filed by attorney Jeffrey Herman, who also represents another Weinstein plaintiff, Dominique Huett, who claims that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her and then masturbated in front of her in Beverly Hills in 2010.

Noble’s suit also names Bob Weinstein and the Weinstein Company as defendants.