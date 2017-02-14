Harrison Ford was involved in a “potentially serious” incident while piloting his private plane on Monday which is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a report by NBC Nightly News.

The actor landed on the wrong runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, which put him near a full passenger plane, according to the report. The FAA told Variety that it does not identify people involved in aircraft incidents or accidents, but issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway. The FAA is investigating this incident.”

The passenger plane, American Airlines 737, was reportedly loaded with 110 passengers and a six-person crew. Ford’s rep declined to comment on the situation on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old “Star Wars” actor has had decades of flying experience, but has also had a series of crashes and close calls. Most recently, in March 2015, he made an emergency landing in a World War II-era airplane on a Santa Monica golf course after its engine failed. Ford suffered a broken arm and minor head injuries, but has since made a full recovery.