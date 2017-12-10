Hannibal Buress Arrested in Miami for Disorderly Intoxication

CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested Saturday night in Miami, Fla. The Miami Police Department confirmed the news in a tweet.

The police responded via Twitter after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show Buress getting arrested. In the video, he can heard asking the officers to explain what he was being detained for.

According to Miami Herald, Buress was booked in the Wynwood Arts District, which is hosting numerous Art Basel-related events, on a disorderly intoxication charge at 1:57 a.m. and posted bail around 6 a.m. The Herald reports that the incident began when Buress asked a nearby police officer to call him an Uber. When the officer declined, Buress went into a venue and the officer followed him, feeling he was too intoxicated to remain.

“Once outside, the defendant stood by the front gate and continued yelling profanities,” the officer’s report reads. “I, then again, asked him to leave the area about five times. A crowd began to gather and vehicular traffic slowed as they watched the defendant yelling and being disorderly. Defendant arrested.”

Buress is best known for roles in “Broad City,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and “Baywatch.”

Representatives for Buress did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

