Women Protest Healthcare Bill in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’-Inspired Costumes

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
The Handsmaids Tale
Courtesy of Hulu

A group of Planned Parenthood volunteers donning red cloaks and white bonnets gathered to protest Tuesday at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The crowd was channeling “The Handmaid’s Tale” in opposition to the Senate’s proposed healthcare bill.

“It would be the worst bill for women in generations and decimate women’s healthcare,” Fern Whyland, communications director at Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, told The Hill. “It’s a healthcare bill with no health care.”

Related

Joseph-Fiennes-Yvonne-Strahovski-remote controlled podcast

Remote Controlled: Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski on Parallels Between ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and Trump’s America

Protesters gathered in the nation’s capital to kick off a series of speeches called “People’s Filibuster” in an effort to stop the bill from restricting or eliminating Planned Parenthood funding. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday afternoon that the governing body will not vote on the bill until after the July Fourth holiday.

In a similar protest last May, women gathered in “Handmaid’s Tale” attire in the halls of the Texas state Capitol building to protest anti-abortion laws.

The choice to invoke “The Handmaid’s Tale” comes during a time when Hulu’s television adaptation of the story has brought the ideas from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel back into public consciousness. The story is set in a near-future dystopia in a totalitarian society of the former United States, and depicts dark oppression toward women — with handmaids forced to dress in uniform to show their place and are obliged to have ritualized sex to bear children.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad