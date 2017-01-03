Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson has been tapped as a columnist for Time magazine’s online Motto newsletter. She will focus on women and empowerment issues.

Carlson made the announcement Tuesday while serving as a guest co-host on the 9 a.m. hour of “Today” alongside Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. Motto is billed on Time.com as “Words to Live By,” offering a menu of self-help tips from celebrities, listicles and lifestyle features.

Carlson was at the center of the sexual harassment lawsuit last summer that ended the 20-year reign of Roger Ailes at Fox News. Carlson filed the suit against Ailes in July after the network decided not to pick up her contract, a move she said was retaliation for speaking out about the harassment behind the scenes at the network.

Carlson’s action spurred an investigation that yielded more allegations of harassment against Ailes, who has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Ailes left Fox News just weeks after Carlson’s suit was filed, albeit with a settlement valued at about $40 million.

Although Carlson did not sue Fox News, in an effort to get around the arbitration clause in her contract, the network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, reached a settlement with Carlson in September valued at about $20 million. Carlson has said she intends to launch a foundation focusing on women and girls. During her “Today” appearance, Carlson said more news about the “fund to empower women and young girls,” would be released via her website next week.