Newly-Elected Congressman Greg Gianforte Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Reporter

Greg Gianforte, who was elected to Congress one day after allegedly assaulting a reporter from The Guardian, plead guilty on Monday and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Gianforte was also sentenced to 20 hours of anger management classes. He was given a six-month jail sentence, with time deferred, according to the paper.

Last week, Gianforte issued a formal apology letter to Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian. He paid him almost $4,500 as part of a settlement, and said that he would donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Jacobs had been attempting to ask Gianforte a question about healthcare when Gianforte became angry. According to Jacobs, he was “body slammed” to the floor, and his glasses were broken. The May 24 incident took place at Gianforte’s campaign headquarters in Bozeman, Mont.

Gianforte’s campaign initially pinned the blame on Jacobs, saying that he “aggressively shoved” a tape recorder in the candidate’s face. But the next night, after he won the Montana congressional seat, Gianforte apologized, saying that he “made a mistake and I took an action I can’t take back and I’m not proud of what happened.”