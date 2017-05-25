Guardian Reporter Says Montana Congressional Candidate ‘Body Slammed’ Him

Ben Jacobs, a political reporter for the Guardian, says that the Republican candidate seeking a vacant congressional seat “body-slammed” him and broke his glasses at his campaign headquarters on Wednesday, a day before a special election.

The Guardian posted audio of the incident, in which Jacobs attempts to ask Greg Gianforte about healthcare, but then there is the sound of a scuffle and Gianforte shouting, “Get the hell out of here.”

Gianforte is running for Montana’s open congressional seat after Ryan Zinke resigned to become Secretary of the Interior. According to accounts of reporters who were there, he was at the headquarters in Bozeman, Mont., for what was billed as a “meet and greet” event. After the incident, Gianforte left.

“He took me to the ground,” Jacobs told the Guardian by phone from the back of an ambulance. “This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics.” He reported the incident to police.

Gianforte’s campaign released a statement, claiming that as he was giving a separate interview in a private office, Jacobs “entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face, and began asking badgering questions. Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.”

Alexis Levinson, a reporter for BuzzFeed News, wrote on Twitter that she was nearby and witnessed and heard some of what happened.

Jacobs had reported that Gianforte had ties to two index funds that are invested in Russian companies.

The audio of the incident, via the Guardian, is above.