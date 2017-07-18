GOP Health Care Bill in Major Doubt as Two More Senators Announce Opposition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Republican senators said on Monday that they would oppose proceeding with the current Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now faces major doubts on how he can win passage of a key GOP pledge to rollback the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) said that they would not vote for a motion to begin debate on the legislation, killing its prospects in its current form. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) have already said they opposed the legislation. Those four votes leave McConnell without enough votes to begin debate.

“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy,” Moran said in a statement. “We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansas.”

McConnell delayed a vote on the legislation last month, after it was clear that he did not have the votes to pass it before the July 4 recess.

After he unveiled a revised version of the bill on Thursday, new questions were raised for its prospects after Sen. John McCain was hospitalized. McConnell announced yet another delay on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, President Trump underscored the precarious prospects for the legislation when he commented on McCain’s health.

“We miss him. He’s a crusty voice in Washington. Plus, we need that vote,” Trump said.

An array of health industry groups, such as the largest lobbying organization for health insurers, have lined up against the plan, along with other organizations such as the AARP.

The revised plan unveiled last week includes a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that would allow an insurance carrier in a state to offer plans that do not comply with Obamacare’s coverage requirements, as long as the insurers offered a plan that did.

Critics say that the result would be a market in which younger, healthier people seek out cheaper plans, offering less coverage, while those with pre-existing conditions will need to buy ever-more expensive comprehensive plans.