Godfrey Dadich Partners Launches Entertainment Division With RadicalMedia Alum

RadicalMedia alum Dave O’Connor has joined San Francisco-based Godfrey Dadich Partners to launch an entertainment division.

Godfrey Dadich Partners was founded in January by former Wired editor-in-chief Scott Dadich and Patrick Godfrey. The company aims to work with digital and content companies on strategy and design matters to drive consumer engagement. O’Connor will head the content production and development arm based in New York. GDP will be repped in all endeavors by WME.

O’Connor has already worked with GDP on a few projects, including the short film “Pass the Mic,” directed by Morgan Neville for the Obama Foundation. Dadich also worked with RadicalMedia on the Netflix docu-series “Abstract: The Art of Design.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to our practice, further expanding GDP’s capabilities and establishing our New York presence,” said Dadich. “Our collaborations to date show what we are capable of, and we look forward to producing more remarkable design strategies, experiences, and stories.”

O’Connor joined RadicalMedia in early 2011 as an executive producer and VP of entertainment. He worked on a range of projects for the prolific independent production banner, among them the National Geographic Channel drama series “Mars.” Before RadicalMedia, he worked for Embassy Row and ESPN.

“The more Patrick, Scott, and I spoke, the more it became clear that we share a set of beliefs and interests—the industries that connect our work, the importance of our relationships, and the types of stories we want to tell,” O’Connor said. “Our individual skill sets are oriented around a design worldview, creating work in a way that’s unique to GDP. We share a deeply held optimism and will tell empowering and inspiring stories in an elevated way that’s also fun and accessible. I’m looking forward to this new chapter while we at GDP continue to find ways to collaborate with our friends at RadicalMedia.”