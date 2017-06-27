George Lucas’ Museum of Narrative Art Gets Greenlight From Los Angeles City Council

George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson spoke to the Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday as they gave their unanimous approval to the Museum of Narrative Art, the $1 billion project to be built in Exposition Park that will showcase their collection.

Groundbreaking is estimated for early next year, with a 36-month construction timeline and an opening set for sometime in 2021.

Earlier this year, Lucas announced that he had selected Los Angeles for the project, after previous proposals to locate in San Francisco, his hometown, and in Chicago, Hobson’s hometown, stalled out. The museum is a gift to the city of Los Angeles, and will come with an endowment of at least $400 million.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who joined them at the council meeting, said that the gift represented the largest single donation from one family to a city.

At the council meeting, Lucas talked extensively about his vision for the museum, and of the importance of the visual arts, including filmmaking, in shaping history, perception and myth.

He told the council members that the showcase of popular art “appeals to people emotionally but also tells you something about who you are.”

“It is the thing that tells us, ‘this is what we as a society believe in,'” he said.

Lucas also recalled his days as a student at USC, which is just next door to his planned museum.

“The goal of the museum is to inspire people to think outside the box, to imagine whatever you want to imagine, to help build on the myths that help bind our city and our people together, and that is what I am hoping to do here,” Lucas told reporters afterward.

Hobson said that she was a “little bit heartbroken” that plans fell through to locate the museum in San Francisco and Chicago, but later said that the location in Exposition Park has proven to be significant because it is close to 100 schools, fulfilling the educational component of the project.

The museum will be adjacent to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Natural History Museum, and a museum of African-American history and art.

The Lucas collection includes about 10,000 paintings, illustrations and other items, with works from Norman Rockwell, N.C. Wyeth, Thomas Hart Benton and many others, along with mementos from many films, including “Star Wars.”

Among the items slated for the museum will be Luke Skywalker’s first light saber, Darth Vader’s helmet and items from the movies “Casablanca,” “The Ten Commandments” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Chinese architect Ma Yansong designed the project, which will be built along seven acres.