George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush have been hospitalized with separate ailments.

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath said that the former president was admitted Saturday and moved to the intensive care unit Wednesday at Houston Methodist Hospital to “address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.” The former first lady was also hospitalized Wednesday “as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.”

“Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation. President Bush is stable and resting comfortable in the ICU, where he will remain for observation,” the statement read.

“Doctors and everyone are very pleased, and we hope to have him out soon,” McGrath added.

George H.W. Bush is 92 years old. His wife is 91. The couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 8, making them the longest married couple in U.S. presidential history.

The former president revealed several years ago that he has a form of Parkinson’s and uses a wheelchair for mobility.

The couple were not planning to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington D.C. Friday due to Bush’s age and health. His son, former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, will be in attendance, as well as former President Bill Clinton and Trump’s election opponent Hillary Clinton.