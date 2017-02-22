George Clooney called President Trump and his chief strategist Steve Bannon “Hollywood elitists” in an interview with French journalist Laurent Weil. Clooney did the interview ahead of France’s Cesar Awards on Friday, where he will receive an honorary award.

As part of the 13-minute-long interview, Clooney addressed Meryl Streep’s political speech at the Golden Globes that sparked outrage from certain right-wing political factions. Trump reacted by tweeting that she is “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

“There’s a really interesting argument, this is the part that makes you a little crazy,” Clooney said. “When Meryl spoke, everyone on that one side was, ‘Well that’s elitist Hollywood speaking.’ Donald Trump has 22 acting credits in television. He collects $120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist.”

Clooney went on to call out Bannon’s Hollywood ties as well.

“Steve Bannon is a failed film writer and director,” Clooney said. “That’s the truth, that’s what he’s done. He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the L.A. riots that he couldn’t get made. He made a lot of money off of ‘Seinfeld.’ He’s elitist Hollywood, I mean that’s the reality.”

