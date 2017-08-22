Clooney Foundation for Justice Donates $1 Million to Combat Hate Groups in Wake of Charlottesville

The Clooney Foundation for Justice, led by George and Amal Clooney, gave a $1 million grant to help the Southern Poverty Law Center combat hate groups in wake of recent white nationalist gatherings in Charlottesville, Va.

“We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States. What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate,” George and Amal said in a statement.

Added George, “Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality. There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”

The joint initiative will increase the capacity of the SPLC, a nonprofit monitoring the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists.

“Like George and Amal Clooney, we were shocked by the size, ugliness, and ferocity of the white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville,” SPLC President Richard Cohen said in a statement. “It was a reflection of just how much Trump’s incendiary campaign and presidency has energized the radical right. We are deeply grateful to the Clooney Foundation for standing with us at this critical moment in our country’s fight against hate.”