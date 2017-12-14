General Motors Signs With UTA

UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives.

UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, and Lyft.

“We are fortunate and privileged to be working with one of the world’s most iconic brands at such a watershed moment,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Under the guidance of (CEO) Mary Barra and her team, GM is demonstrating innovative leadership, and we love the challenge of working in partnership with them to drive that innovation within the entertainment industry.”

The competition among Hollywood agencies to land GM’s business was fierce, given the wide range of marketing options pursued by the automaker. The agency aims to help connect the GM brand with talent and creatives across film, TV, music and sports.