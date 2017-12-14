General Motors Signs With UTA

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
In this April 25, 2017, photo, a GMC truck sits in a General Motors dealer's lot in Nashville, Tenn. General Motors Co. reports earningsEarns General Motors, Nashville, USA - 25 Apr 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives.

UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, and Lyft.

“We are fortunate and privileged to be working with one of the world’s most iconic brands at such a watershed moment,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Under the guidance of (CEO) Mary Barra and her team, GM is demonstrating innovative leadership, and we love the challenge of working in partnership with them to drive that innovation within the entertainment industry.”

The competition among Hollywood agencies to land GM’s business was fierce, given the wide range of marketing options pursued by the automaker. The agency aims to help connect the GM brand with talent and creatives across film, TV, music and sports.

More Biz

  • Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president

    Apple's Eddy Cue Confirmed for Q&A Session at Pollstar Live! Conference

    UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives. UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, […]

  • Brian Roberts

    As Disney Catches Fox, What's Next for Comcast?

    UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives. UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, […]

  • Ads

    Best and Worst Ads of 2017

    UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives. UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, […]

  • Fox Lot

    Disney to Lease Fox Lot for Seven Years (EXCLUSIVE)

    UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives. UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, […]

  • Ajit Pai

    FCC Launches Review of TV Station Ownership Cap

    UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives. UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, […]

  • ESPN

    Fox's Regional Sports Outlets Could Serve as Balm for Disney's ESPN

    UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives. UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, […]

  • DEADPOOL

    Disney-Fox: Ryan Reynolds, James Gunn and More React to Mega-Merger

    UTA is in the driver’s seat with General Motors now that it has signed on to represent the automaker’s branded entertainment initiatives. UTA Marketing, headed by David Anderson and Julian Jacobs, will spearhead the work on behalf of the automotive giant. The agency’s marketing arm also reps such blue-chip corporate brands as Amazon, Delta, LinkedIn, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad