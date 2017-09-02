Mayor Eric Garcetti: Wildfire Largest ‘in L.A. City History’

A Los Angeles wildfire that Mayor Eric Garcetti calls the “largest fire by acreage in L.A. City history” is raging close to the Burbank Media District, where AMC Theatres has 30 screens in three locations. The La Tuna Fire is blazing through the San Fernando Valley’s Verdugo Mountains, driven by dry temperatures in the triple digits.

A spokesman for AMC said there have been no closures. While the fire is burning on the outskirts of the Burbank studio district — home to Warner Bros., Universal, and Disney — so far those locations in the southernmost Burbank are not endangered, but inconvenienced by smoke.

“I’m grateful to all our hometown Burbank firefighters and all the relief aid around the country,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. “Thanks for saving lives.”

I'm grateful to all our hometown Burbank firefighters and all the relief aid around the country. Thanks for saving lives. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 2, 2017

Homeowners — many of them industry workers — are not so lucky. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for roughly 600 homes in the neighborhoods of Sunland/Tujunga, Burbank, and Glendale, with many others recommended to leave or be prepared to leave.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire blanketing 8,000 acres was only 10% contained. Winds of 10-15 miles per hour, compounded by an abundance of brush area stoked by 30 years of fuel was exacerbating the situation for firefighters.

Mayor Garcetti tweeted Saturday that it is the largest fire by acreage in the city’s history.

Confirmed this is now largest fire by acreage in LA City history. EG — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) September 2, 2017

Thus far, no injuries have been reported. The blaze started at approximately 1:30 p.m. PT on Friday, alongside the 210 Freeway, near La Tuna Canyon Road. Now burning on both sides of the thoroughfare, the fire has resulted in closure of a 12-mile stretch, causing holiday travel detours.