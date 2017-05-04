Feds’ Probe Into Fox News Widens (Report)

A probe by federal investigators into sexual-harassment settlements made to certain employees at Fox News Channel is gaining steam, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the probe, the Journal reported the government’s inquiry has widened to examine not only the structure of those payments but whether intimidation tactics were utilized against employees at the network. Prosecutors at the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and criminal investigators from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service have interviewed a women who have accused Roger Ailes, the former Fox News CEO who was ousted last summer, of sexual harassment. Those women include Julie Roginsky, an on-air contributor who recently filed a lawsuit against the network, and Laurie Luhn, a former talent booker who has made shocking allegations about Ailes’ behavior.

A 21st Century Fox spokesman said the company declined to comment on the report.

