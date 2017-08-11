Former Hollywood Assistant Posts Sexist Email She Allegedly Got From Her Boss

Rosette Laursen wanted to spend March 8, A Day Without a Woman, the same way many females across the country planned to: by demonstrating the value women bring to the modern workplace. Instead, her former boss allegedly responded to her request for an unpaid day off with a misogynistic reply.

Laursen spelled out the situation in a Facebook post on Tuesday, where she shared screenshots of his emails. According to her post, the movement encouraged women to take the day off work and refrain from spending money to help others realize their impact, while also raising awareness of pay inequality, wage gaps, and sexual harassment.

An email meant only for two of Laursen’s male coworkers that accidentally got forward to the whole team read: “Are you f—ing kidding me. At the end of pilot season. Someone should sew her vagina shut. I’m never hiring a girl ever again.”

A second email continued, “No bonus for anyone that strikes or leaves early in pilot season. No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out. Uppity Selfish C–t. Heather went to work. I’m sure anyone at a casting office or agency would be fired.” At the end of her post, she revealed her boss was talent manager Michael Einfeld of Michael Einfeld Management.

Upon realizing his mistake, Einfeld apologized to Laursen via text message. “I apologize for venting like a misogynistic faggot,” he started. “I was letting off steam I didn’t mean to hit reply all. I’m an a-hole. If you come back we can play Nazi death camp. You can beat me and put me in the oven. Or feed me cabbage and lock me in the shower. I am truly sorry.”

“I wasn’t a big fan of any of this, and responded ‘I quit,'” she wrote on Facebook. Still, one of her coworkers encouraged her to come back to the office, qualifying that it was “just a joke.” Laursen said while her boss “could be kind of terrible,” he also “was actually really cool and funny any nice.”

Ultimately, her friends encouraged her to pursue legal action. When Einfeld failed to respond to Laursen’s lawyers, she publicly posted his emails on Facebook.

Before revealing his identity, Laursen referred to Einfeld as “Jorkle.” In her post, which has gained significant traction, she explained why she was no longer willing to be subjected to unfair treatment. “Many Hollywood assistants are underpaid and overworked, yet we are more than willing to do everything it takes to pay our dues to reach our goals and dreams. But in return there needs to be a basic level of respect from our bosses. Nothing fancy, just human decency,” she wrote. “I don’t want people like Jorkle to get away with whatever behavior they want because they know no one is going to do anything about it.”