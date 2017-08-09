Fisher Stevens Joins RadicalMedia as Artist in Residence

Director-producer Fisher Stevens has joined RadicalMedia as an artist in residence.

The agreement calls for Stevens and his producing partner, Zara Duffy, to work out of the New York-based company’s Hudson Street offices to develop a slate of TV and film projects. RadicalMedia has a number of such artist-in-residence relationships with creatives including documentarians Liz Garber, Joe Berlinger and Morgan Neville.

“The combination of experience, passion and commitment to quality storytelling that Fisher brings to the table is unique within the industry. His films have made a significant impact on a variety of important subjects and we’re honored to welcome him to the Radical family,” said Justin Wilkes, president of RadicalMedia Entertainment.

Stevens recently earned two Emmy nominations for his work on the HBO docu “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.” He helmed the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced National Geographic TV docu “Before the Flood.” He also earned an Oscar for the 2010 doc “The Cove.”

“For years I’ve admired the work RadicalMedia has done. Just being in the space alone is inspiring,” Stevens said. “I’m excited to create amazing work together.”

RadicalMedia is active in a range of film, TV, digital, branding and live event productions. The company on Tuesday announced a pact with David Letterman to produce an interview series for Netflix.