Homes Burning in Bel-Air; 405 Freeway Closed Near Skirball Center

As massive fires rage to the north and east of Los Angeles, a brush fire has broken out east of the 405 freeway near homes and cultural institutions. The Skirball fire has burned more than 50 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions.

As of 8 a.m., the 405 freeway was closed from the 101 to the 10, and Sunset Blvd. is also closed near the 405.

The Los Angeles Times reports that several homes in Bel-Air have already burned.

Residents are being asked to evacuate the area south of Mulholland, east of the 405, north of Sunset and west of Roscomare.

The fire started around 5 a.m. in Brentwood. More than 125 firefighters are on the scene, and water-dropping helicopters are being deployed.

The Getty Center, which has an air filtration system to protect its galleries, is closed Wednesday due to smoke from all the area wildfires. The Skirball Cultural Center is also closed, and the center tweeted that ticket holders for “Noah’s Ark” will be issued refunds.

Fire resources are stretched thin with firefighters battling an 11,000 acre fire in the Sylmar and Sunland-Tujunga areas and another huge wildfire in Santa Paula and Ojai.

Commuters posted terrifying video of the hillsides surrounding the 405 freeway covered in fire. Vanity Fair reporter Rebecca Keegan wrote on Twitter, “Car windows are hot.”

