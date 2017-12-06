You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Homes Burning in Bel-Air; 405 Freeway Closed Near Skirball Center

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ventura fire
CREDIT: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As massive fires rage to the north and east of Los Angeles, a brush fire has broken out east of the 405 freeway near homes and cultural institutions. The Skirball fire has burned more than 50 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions.

As of 8 a.m., the 405 freeway was closed from the 101 to the 10, and Sunset Blvd. is also closed near the 405.

The Los Angeles Times reports that several homes in Bel-Air have already burned.

Residents are being asked to evacuate the area south of Mulholland, east of the 405, north of Sunset and west of Roscomare.

The fire started around 5 a.m. in Brentwood. More than 125 firefighters are on the scene, and water-dropping helicopters are being deployed.

The Getty Center, which has an air filtration system to protect its galleries, is closed Wednesday due to smoke from all the area wildfires. The Skirball Cultural Center is also closed, and the center tweeted that ticket holders for “Noah’s Ark” will be issued refunds.

Fire resources are stretched thin with firefighters battling an 11,000 acre fire in the Sylmar and Sunland-Tujunga areas and another huge wildfire in Santa Paula and Ojai.

Commuters posted terrifying video of the hillsides surrounding the 405 freeway covered in fire. Vanity Fair reporter Rebecca Keegan wrote on Twitter, “Car windows are hot.”

The Getty Center said on Twitter that its galleries are protected from the smoke by an air filtration system. The popular museum had already announced Tuesday that it would be closed today due to smoke from other area fires.

More Biz

  • Ventura fire

    Homes Burning in Bel-Air; 405 Freeway Closed Near Skirball Center

    As massive fires rage to the north and east of Los Angeles, a brush fire has broken out east of the 405 freeway near homes and cultural institutions. The Skirball fire has burned more than 50 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions. As of 8 a.m., the 405 freeway was closed […]

  • Time Person of the Year #MeToo

    Time Magazine Names #MeToo ‘Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year

    As massive fires rage to the north and east of Los Angeles, a brush fire has broken out east of the 405 freeway near homes and cultural institutions. The Skirball fire has burned more than 50 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions. As of 8 a.m., the 405 freeway was closed […]

  • Sky TV Logo

    British Competition Watchdog Delays Report on Fox-Sky Takeover Bid

    As massive fires rage to the north and east of Los Angeles, a brush fire has broken out east of the 405 freeway near homes and cultural institutions. The Skirball fire has burned more than 50 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions. As of 8 a.m., the 405 freeway was closed […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein's Former Assistant Prepping Sexual Harassment Suit

    As massive fires rage to the north and east of Los Angeles, a brush fire has broken out east of the 405 freeway near homes and cultural institutions. The Skirball fire has burned more than 50 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions. As of 8 a.m., the 405 freeway was closed […]

  • Sky TV Logo

    Disney-21st Century Fox Negotiations Add Uncertainty to Fox's Sky Takeover Bid

    As massive fires rage to the north and east of Los Angeles, a brush fire has broken out east of the 405 freeway near homes and cultural institutions. The Skirball fire has burned more than 50 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions. As of 8 a.m., the 405 freeway was closed […]

  • Fox Disney Merger stacey snider Peter

    Disney-Fox Deal: Who Would Stay, Who Would Go if Murdochs Decide to Sell

    As massive fires rage to the north and east of Los Angeles, a brush fire has broken out east of the 405 freeway near homes and cultural institutions. The Skirball fire has burned more than 50 acres as Santa Ana winds continue to create dangerous conditions. As of 8 a.m., the 405 freeway was closed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad