Fios: The Untraditional but Perfect Holiday Gift

There’s a lot of pressure to buy something shiny as we enter the holiday season, whether it’s jewelry, the latest tech gadget or the latest red-hot toy for your child.

The best gifts, though, are the ones that people continue to enjoy long after they’ve put the decorations away — like a subscription to Fios.

A Fios package not only offers that longevity, it’s something your loved ones can take advantage of in the midst of the holiday season, especially if you’re one of the 170 million people planning to buy (or receive) a technology gift this year, according to the Consumer Technology Association (“Emerging Tech to Edge Holiday Tech Spending to Reach Record Setting Levels, Says CTA”, Consumer Technology Association, last modified Oct. 12, 2017).

One perennial tech gift that relies more each year on speedy web connections: video game consoles. That’s where fast, reliable Internet becomes a must.

Buying a game system is a pretty straightforward affair, but playing that first game is a bit more complicated. New systems typically require an update as soon as they’re hooked up; that means downloading files that can easily be 1 GB or larger. The 100 percent fiber-optic network from Fios allows players to quickly download that update.

While some Internet service providers brag about download speeds of 150 or even 300 Mbps, Fios offers up to 940 Mbps in select markets.

The speeds Fios offers can ease player frustrations. The age of heading to a big-box store to grab the hottest video game release is long over. Instead, digital storefronts on all of the major systems give players a wider selection of games. Fios’ fast internet speeds mean players can quickly download those games and start playing, while people with slower services will have to wait for the progress bar to hit 100%.

The hurdle to downloading, though, is that today’s games are big files. Often very big. One of the top selling titles of all time weighed in at 65GB, and many others are nearly as large. And, just like the systems they run on, video games are often patched, either to add new features or lock down security holes. Those updates are mandatory, but they’re big, too. According to IGN.com (Jordan Sirani, “Quantum Break’s Xbox One X Patch Sees It Take Up 178GB”, IGN, last modified Nov. 3, 2017), on one system, game patches have weighed in as much as a stunning 94GB.

Even without factoring in the holiday rush of new buyers, 67 percent of U.S. households own a device used to play video games, according to the Entertainment Software Association (“2017 Essential Facts About the Computer and Video Game Industry,” Entertainment Software Association, accessed Dec. 19, 2017). One of the most popular activities on those consoles is enjoying multiplayer games. Some 54 percent of the most frequent gamers play multiplayer games online at least once a week, spending an average of six hours playing with others online, per the ESA (“2017 Essential Facts About the Computer and Video Game Industry,” Entertainment Software Association, accessed Dec. 19, 2017). A reliable, fast Internet connection can make the difference in the quality of that experience.

A good Internet connection, of course, is useful for more than just gamers. It has become a necessary tool for virtually all forms of entertainment. Subscription streaming video services, which have more than 83 million subscribers (according to publicly available data), are a prime example. And millennials and younger children devour Wi-Fi to watch content on their smartphones and tablets.

Traditional television might not get the same spotlight as those sorts of services, but it’s still as popular as ever. In September 2017, the average American spent 238 minutes per day watching TV—just shy of four hours—according to Statista (“Daily Media Consumption in the U.S. 2017: Average time spent with major media per day in the United States as of September 2017 (in minutes),” Statista, accessed Dec. 6, 2017). Fios offers several programming packages as well as access to 130,000 On Demand titles, which should keep even the most obsessed binge watchers satisfied.

Sure, a subscription to an Internet/TV bundle like Fios isn’t something that your loved ones might think to ask for. And, admittedly, it’s kind of hard to wrap. But it’s something that even the most discerning person on your holiday list will still enjoy long after that bauble or toy gets put aside.

Holiday Deals Available:

• Fios Triple Play: Fios Gigabit Connection + TV + Phone for $79.99/mo, online, plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees – includes 2 years of Showtime® and multi-room DVR service with a two-year agreement

• Internet only: 100/100 Mbps for $39.99/mo. for 1 year, online, plus taxes, equip, charges and other fees and with no annual contract