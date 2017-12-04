FCC Asked to Delay Net Neutrality Vote Pending Court Decision

WASHINGTON — Public interest and consumer groups called for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to delay his planned vote on Dec. 14 to repeal many of the agency’s existing net neutrality rules pending a court decision.

Pai’s proposal would eliminate rules that bar internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or selling “fast lanes” that would give some sites and content an advantage in reaching consumers. Instead, Pai says ISPs would be bound by a revised set of rules requiring them to disclose how they handle web traffic. The Federal Trade Commission would be tasked with handling a large share of consumer complaints.

But the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is considering a case that could limit the scope of the FTC’s authority over internet service providers like AT&T Mobility, particularly on how they handle web traffic. The court re-heard the case on Sept. 19, and a decision is expected soon.

In their letter to Pai, the groups argued that should the FCC repeal many of the FCC’s existing rules and the court rule against the FCC, there would be a “‘regulatory gap’ that would leave consumers utterly unprotected.”

