FCC Chairman Calls for Repeal of Regulatory Underpinning of Net Neutrality Rules

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai unveiled his approach forward on net neutrality, as he called for the repeal of a regulatory framework that allowed his predecessor to establish robust rules of the road for the internet.

In a speech at the Newseum on Wednesday, Pai took aim at the classification of internet service as a common carrier, a regulatory designation known as “Title II” that is akin to that given to utilities. He opposed the FCC’s move in 2015 to designate broadband service that way, and contended that it has depressed investment and cost jobs.

He is proposing to “reverse the mistake of Title II,” and to return the internet’s classification to a Title I information service. A vote is scheduled for May 18 to open a proceeding, in which members of the public will be able to weigh in with their comments. He also will seek comments on a move to remove an “internet conduct” standard that gives the agency an ability to monitor changes in the internet, and will pose questions on just what rules should govern broadband providers.

The complete proposal will be released on Thursday, he said.

He added that the proposal will “bring high speed internet to more Americans,” create jobs and boost competition.

“This is a fight we intend to wage, and this is a fight we are going to win,” he said.

He said that the move also will leave the Federal Trade Commission with authority to pass privacy rules.

The classification, though, was what champions of net neutrality say was necessary to establish an enforceable set of rules that prevent internet providers from favoring their own content, or that from companies who pay them, with speedier delivery to the consumer. One of the chief arguments for net neutrality is that without rules in place, the internet will devolve into a system of tiers, akin to cable television, in which large content companies would dominate because of their ability to pay for better access to consumers.

Pai was speaking at an event for FreedomWorks, a conservative group that has long called for rolling back an array of government regulation. A number of speakers made the case for rolling back the Internet regulation, arguing that it has diminished investment.

He argued that the FCC in 2015 “decided to put the government at the center of the internet,” moving away from years of light-touch regulation.

Pai charged that then-FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler had been moving toward a lighter set of rules until President Obama weighed in just after the 2014 midterms and backed the reclassification of the Internet as a common carrier.

He argued that Wheeler was influenced by Obama’s move, even though the FCC is an independent agency.

Gigi Sohn, former counselor to Wheeler, said that she expected to see a pushback against Pai’s move to rollback the net neutrality rules.

The FCC’s move to reclassify internet service in 2015 was preceded by almost 4 million comments to the agency, many of them in favor of a strong set of rules.

“I see it far exceeding” what happened in 2015, she said. “What you are doing is taking away something people have had. I think you are going to see even more of an outpouring” of comments from the public.