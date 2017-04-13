The FCC has closed a first-of-its-kind auction of broadcast airwaves that will see a shakeup in channel lineups in many markets, with stations reaping a total of $10.05 billion to give up their spectrum.

A total of 175 stations stations broadcasters won bids and will give up their spectrum, the FCC said. The agency said that 30 stations will receive money for moving to a lower channel, and 133 others will give up their licenses, with the intent to remain on the air under channel sharing agreements with other stations. The remainder will go off air.

The purpose of the auction — years in the making, and playing out for more than 12 months — was to free up spectrum for wireless use. That meant disrupting the lineup of broadcast stations on the UHF band to make way for prized spectrum valued by mobile and wireless firms.

As part of the process of clearing the spectrum, 957 stations that did not put their spectrum up for bid will still get new channel assignments, with the first group of stations scheduled to move on Nov. 30, 2018.

The FCC said that they will collect $19.8 billion in gross revenue, its second-highest return from a spectrum auction. Of that, $7.3 billion will go to federal deficit reduction.

The largest station payout was $304 million to WWTO TV in Chicago that is owned by Trinity Christian Center. The largest award for a non-commercial station was to New Jersey Public Broadcasting, owner of WNJN-TV, with $194 million.

Stations will now have a 39-month transition period to move or relinquish their airwaves.

The full list of winning auction bidders is here.