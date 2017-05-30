FCC Fines Jacksonville Station for Airing False Emergency Alerts

Senior Editor @tedstew
Ajit Pai FCC
REUTERS/Newscom

Tegna Inc. will pay a $55,000 penalty to the FCC after its Jacksonville, Fla., station falsely broadcast emergency alert tones.

The station, WTLV-TV, last year featured advertisements for the the Jacksonville Jaguars that featured the tones, according to the FCC.  In addition to the fine, the company will implement “a compliance and reporting plan to avoid such actions in the future,” according to the agency.

The advertisement, which aired four times in August, opened with the emergency tones accompanied by the sounds of howling winds and thunder claps. A voiceover state,  “This is an emergency broadcast transmission.  This is not a test.  This is an emergency broadcast transmission.  This is not a test.  Please remain calm.  Seek shelter.”  The promotion closed with emergency tones playing in the background.

Stations are prohibited from featuring the emergency tones for anything other than an actual emergency or test or certain public service announcements.

The FCC said that a staff member of the station halted the broadcast of the ad. The FCC also received a complaint.

Tegna is the broadcast and digital media entity spun off from Gannett.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. heyitsron says:
      May 30, 2017 at 8:50 am

      They’re lucky they didn’t lose their license. The public has zero tolerance for this. Cannot believe they weren’t given a “show cause.” Someone, anyone, wish to speculate how they essentially got by with this? $55,000 is not a meaningful amount. It’s more of a joke, a slap on the hand, as if no wrong had been committed.

      Reply

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad