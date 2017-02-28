Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai confirmed Tuesday that the regulator would not review AT&T’s merger with Time Warner.

Pai, who was speaking on stage during a discussion on 5G at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, declined to be drawn further on that deal, or on whether the U.S. market needs to consolidate more to allow the operators to have deeper pockets to pay for 5G.

“No regulator… should hypothesize in the abstract about what the optimal market structure should be; what the optimal number of competitors should be,” he said. “The goal is always to have a competitive market-place that both protects consumers and provides an incentive for the private sector to continue investing and innovating.”

More to follow.