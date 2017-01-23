The FBI is looking into the cyberattack that briefly shut down the Sundance Film Festival box office on Saturday.

In a statement on Monday, a Sundance spokesperson said, “The FBI is reviewing the case. At this point, we do not have any reason to believe the cyberattack was targeted towards a specific film. No artist or customer information was compromised.”

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed: “The FBI is aware of the cyberattack and is reviewing the incident.”

The attack was first reported on the festival’s official Twitter account at 11:55 a.m. Mountain Time on Saturday.

“We have been subject to a cyberattack that has shut down our box office,” the tweet stated. “Our artist’s voices will be heard and the show will go on.”

Just 38 minutes later, the festival reported that the box office was “back up and running.”

The outage did not cause any screenings to be canceled, though it did spark substantial conjecture over what may have motivated the cyberattackers. The attack occurred at about the same time that anti-Trump protesters led a Women’s March through the streets of Park City, Utah, and the festival hosted a number of documentaries with controversial subject matter.