Celebrities React to FBI Director James Comey Getting Fired

On Tuesday afternoon, news that Donald Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey spread like wildfire on social media.

Comey was in the midst of investigating the Trump administration’s ties to Russia. The firing was based upon the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Sessions had previously announced that he would recuse himself from the Russian investigation.

“Today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” the President said.

However, Hollywood was skeptical, and quick to react to the news.

Singer John Legend just had two words: “impeach him.”

Impeach him — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 9, 2017

Added Debra Messing, “This is absolutely outrageous! The head of an impartial agency was fired because he was uncovering corruption in the White House!”

#COMEY This is absolutely OUTRAGEOUS!!! The Head of an IMPARTIAL agcy was FIRED bc he was uncovering corruption in the WH! #🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 9, 2017

Actress Leslie Grossman suggested the firing signaled a coup d’ètat, the French word for an overthrow.

This is a coup d'ètat, yes? #COMEY — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) May 9, 2017

Soap star Nancy Lee Grahn suggested reality TV star Omarosa be the next FBI Director, until they could locate Trump’s daughter.

Can a President impeach himself? Looks like we're gonna find out. Meanwhile Omarosa heading FBI until they can locate Tiffany Trump. #COMEY — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 9, 2017

Comedian Jenny Yang called the situation a “governance sh-tshow.”

BREAKING: #Comey FBI Director fired. HAHAHAHAHAH WHAT A GOVERNANCE SHITSHOW. waiting for the SCANDAL storyline.https://t.co/x4CZAyhWIr — Jenny Yang 👲👲👲 (@jennyyangtv) May 9, 2017

Actress Roxana Ortega said it was more drama than the infamous “Game of Thrones” Red Wedding, where the ruling House Stark was massacred.

And comedian Kathy Griffin simply tweeted, “Thank U.”

While Mara Wilson summed up her feelings with an animated GIF.