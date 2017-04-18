Steve Stephens, the man who bragged about killing someone on and then allegedly live streaming the heinous crime, has been found dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

“Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself,” the official account of the state police posted at 11:46am ET/8:46am PT Tuesday.

A multi-state manhunt was called Sunday after Stephens boasted on Facebook Live that he wanted to kill someone. The video of the murder of Robert Godwin Sr., a retired foundry worker, was reportedly uploaded to Facebook by Stephens around 2 p.m. Godwin was walking home from an Easter lunch in Cleveland when he was shot, seemingly at random.

Stephens also claimed on Facebook that he had committed multiple murders, but police said they had no knowledge of other victims. He had been at large since shooting Godwin.

Facebook has vowed to improve its content review procedures in the wake of the Cleveland murder.

“As a result of this terrible series of events, we are reviewing our reporting flows to be sure people can report videos and other material that violates our standards as easily and quickly as possible,” Facebook VP of global operations Justin Osofsky said in a statement Monday. “In this case, we did not receive a report about the first video, and we only received a report about the second video — containing the shooting — more than an hour and 45 minutes after it was posted. We received reports about the third video, containing the man’s live confession, only after it had ended.”

