Sportscaster Erin Andrews has revealed she was diagnosed with and successfully treated for cervical cancer last year. In an interview with Sports Illustrated‘s “The MMQB,” Andrews detailed her battle in the hospital room, on the NFL sidelines where she reports for Fox and the courtroom where her nude stalking trial was taking place.

Months after settling a lawsuit over a secretly recorded video of her in April, the “Dancing With The Stars” co-host was in a meeting at the New York Giants’ team facility in late Sept. when her doctor called to tell her of her diagnosis. She chose to keep the news a secret, however, and covered that Sunday’s before undergoing undergoing surgery on Oct. 11.

Two days after the successful surgery, Andrews went back to work for the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, though she said in her interview,”Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that.”

Before entering the operating room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Andrews told the doctors she wouldn’t be watching any football games from home this year. “This is [Fox’s] Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl,” she said.

With the stalker trial calling enough attention to Andrews, she decided to keep the news a secret from her co-workers and the athletes she reports on.

“Throughout my career, all I’ve ever wanted is to just fit in,” Andrews said. “That I had this extra baggage with the scandal, I didn’t want to be any different. I felt that way about being sick too. I don’t want players or coaches to look at me differently.”

Instead, Andrews admitted that her experiences have only brought her closer to players. Some have said they’ve gained a newfound respect for her, while she said in the interview that she can relate to the players more easily now.

“I understand what it’s like to be the story,” she said.

The trial itself has a silver-lining too. After being filmed without her consent in a hotel room in 2008, Andrews brought charges against the hotel management companies for negligence and against the stalker who made the tape. She was awarded $55 million in damages.

“After the trial everyone kept telling me, ‘You’re so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,’ ” Andrews says. “Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. ‘Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong, and I can do this.’ ”