DGA Hires Erica Jacquez to Run Government Affairs, Lobbying Efforts

Erica Jacquez, a health care executive who worked in the Office of Management and Budget under President Barack Obama, is joining the Directors Guild of America as executive in charge of government affairs.

She will succeed Kathy Garmezy, its longtime government affairs executive, lobbyist and legislative advocate, who is retiring.

“Her deep experience in government affairs and in D.C. will be a significant asset in advocating for our members on the critical policy issues that impact their work and economic and creative rights,” said Russell Hollander, association national executive director.

Jacquez will advocate for the DGA on key issues such as intellectual property, copyright and anti-piracy protections, and federal and state incentive, as well as creative rights. She will also coordinate its political action committee and its PAC leadership council.

Jacquez had been associate vice president of government relations for AltaMed Health Services. She served as legislative analyst at the OMB during Obama’s administration, and was a congressional relations officer at the Department of Housing & Urban Development. Before that she was the main community liaison for Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina.

She has a doctorate in policy, planning and development, and master’s degree from the University of Southern California. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from California State University, Fullerton, and also is a graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Executive Leadership Program.