With just two weeks left in his presidency, President Obama is making a last-minute series of appointments, including producer Eric Ortner to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Ortner, principal at management firm the Ortner Group, has been the co-chair of the White House’s entertainment advisory council with Bruce Roberts, and he has worked on issues like the Affordable Care Act. He also was appointed to the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities in 2015, and was a member of the group’s cultural delegation to Cuba.

The council was established by Congress in 1980 to raise funds for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Ortner was a producer for “Today” on NBC from 1996 to 2009, and was a producer at ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News, and senior producer of “Good Morning America.”