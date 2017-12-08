Epitaph Records Names Matt McGreevey GM, Hope Selevan VP of Marketing

Epitaph Records on Friday announced two key promotions within its staff. Matt McGreevey has been named general manager of Epitaph and its sister label Anti-, while Hope Selevan has been appointed vice president of marketing and digital strategy. McGreevey and Selevan each previously held the position of director of marketing.

As general manager, McGreevey will oversee Epitaph and Anti-’s daily operations and contribute to the marketing of the labels’ releases. Over his six years at the company, he’s overseen campaigns for Neko Case, Wilco, Bring Me the Horizon, Rancid, and A Day to Remember. Since joining the staff as an intern in 2000, McGreevey has also served as a marketing assistant, head of internet marketing, and product manager.

The move follows the recent departure of Dave Hansen, the former general manager for Epitaph and Anti-, although he will continue to represent the label as SVP of business development in his new role as chairman of the board for Merlin, the global digital rights agency for the world’s independent label sector.

“I’d like to thank [label founder] Brett Gurewitz for giving me this opportunity and to acknowledge the amazing job that Dave Hansen, my predecessor, has done for the last 21 years,” says McGreevey. “I have incredibly large shoes to fill and am honored to be part of such an amazing label.”

Arriving at Epitaph/Anti- in July 2015, Selevan has overseen strategic marketing plans for dozens of artists, including Glen Hansard, Mavis Staples, Tinariwen, and Dr. Dog. In her new role as vice president of marketing and digital strategy for the label, she will continue to oversee marketing campaigns and develop digital strategy and best practices for digital service providers. She was previously director of marketing for New West Records.

“I’ve dedicated my career to innovation in music and strengthening the voices of creative people who can change the world,” Selevan says.