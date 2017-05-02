Entertainment One Appoints Joe Sparacio as Chief Financial Officer

Entertainment One has appointed Joe Sparacio as chief financial officer with immediate effect. He was named interim CFO in November.

Sparacio has more than 30 years’ experience in financial executive roles in the media and entertainment sector, most recently as IMAX Corporation’s CFO. Prior to this he held senior finance roles at iN Demand and Loews Cineplex Entertainment.

Darren Throop, eOne’s CEO, commented: “Since his appointment as interim CFO, Joe has brought great insight and expertise to eOne. We look forward to benefiting from his wide-ranging experience and understanding of the sector to continue to deliver value for our shareholders.”