Entertainment Industry Foundation Creates Relief Fund to Aid Firefighters and Displaced Residents

In the wake of the devastating California fires, the Entertainment Industry Foundation announced on Thursday that it has established the SOCAL Fire Relief Fund to provide members of the entertainment community and the public with a simple way to support Southern California firefighters, as well as those displaced by the fires.

Six major wildfires have affected various regions of Southern California throughout the last week and a half, forcing over 100,000 to evacuate with more than 1,000 structures reduced to rubble. The combined fires have destroyed more than 250 thousand acres and although more than 9,000 firefighters are working to contain the fires, the situation remains threatening for thousands of residents.

“The whole entertainment community has watched in absolute awe as these brave men and women rush into harm’s way to protect the rest of us,” said Sherry Lansing, former Board Chair of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. “EIF wanted to provide our industry with a quick, simple way to support them, so we set up the SOCAL Fire Relief Fund to do that.”

Funds collected by the relief fund will go to three main beneficiaries: the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, providing hydration backpacks for firemen and night vision goggles for helicopter pilots fighting the fires; L.A. Kitchen, providing food for first responders and victims in shelters who have been affected by the fires; and the Humane Society of Ventura County, providing assistance for over 300 animals displaced as a result of the fires.

For those interested in donating: