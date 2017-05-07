Hollywood Reacts to Emmanuel Macron’s Victory in French Election: ‘Vive la France!’

France held its presidential election on Sunday, where centrist Emmanuel Macron was declared the winner over opponent Marine Le Pen.
Much of the world was curious to see if France’s contentious political climate was going to force an outcome similar to America’s 2016 election or Britain’s Brexit. However, the country avoided those possibilities when Macron received an estimated 65.1% of the vote, compared to his far right adversary’s 34.9%.
But a majority of the citizens of France aren’t the only people happy with Macron’s win over the weekend — social media seemed just as pleased with the results. Celebrities like Debra Messing, RuPaul, and Sophia Bush took to Twitter to voice their approval of France’s vote.
Others, such as Seth Meyers, Ava DuVernay, Chelsea Handler, Roseanne Barr, and Rosie O’Donnell, made sure to highlight the stark differences between France’s vote and the most recent U.S. election.
Even President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to his fellow world leader.
Prior to his election, Macron was even endorsed by former President Barack Obama. In a recorded statement, Obama noted that Macron “has stood up for liberal values, he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world, and he is committed to a better future for the French people.”
Macron will begin taking over for outgoing socialist President Francois Hollande sometime in the next two weeks, though no official transfer of power ceremony has been set just yet.
