Elon Musk Quits White House Advisory Councils After Trump Pulls U.S. From Paris Accord

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, said that he would withdraw from a number of White House advisory councils in the wake of President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will exit from the Paris climate accords.

“Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world,” Musk said on Twitter.

Musk is a member of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, which includes other business leaders including Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger. Iger has defended his role in the group, arguing that it is a way to have to “voice in the room” and that it is not an endorsement of specific policies. A Walt Disney Co. spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment about Trump’s plans to exit the climate agreement.

Other corporate leaders expressed disappointment with Trump’s decision, including Jeffrey Immelt, the chairman and CEO of General Electric.