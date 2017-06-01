Elon Musk Quits White House Advisory Councils After Trump Pulls U.S. From Paris Accord

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, said that he would withdraw from a number of White House advisory councils in the wake of President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will exit from the Paris climate accords.
“Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world,” Musk said on Twitter.
Musk is a member of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, which includes other business leaders including Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger. Iger has defended his role in the group, arguing that it is a way to have to “voice in the room” and that it is not an endorsement of specific policies. A Walt Disney Co. spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment about Trump’s plans to exit the climate agreement.
Other corporate leaders expressed disappointment with Trump’s decision, including Jeffrey Immelt, the chairman and CEO of General Electric.
Good! Now perhaps he can concentrate on getting his car production caught up and off back orders for months.
Elitist prick be gone. Elon took millions from Obama to create his empire so if you don’t see the connection of making him a millionaire with taxpayer government funding of his companies you’re not doing your homework. He’s just another pig to the Obama trough.
Good job, Elon. When you get up from the table and walk out the door there’s less of a smell, that smell, on you. God help this nation and its people until this terrible wrong can be righted. Can we get Mr. Trump on Letterman, no, he quit didn’t he, but if…..and ask Mr. Trump as David did Howard Stern on that night, “What is WRONG with you?” And those of you will recall Howard answering that there were a lot of things wrong with him. Would Mr. Trump be so lucid and tell this undeniable truth? About himself?