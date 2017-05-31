Elon Musk Threatens to Drop Out of White House Councils if Trump Backs Out of Climate Accord

Elon Musk said that he will have “no choice” but to leave White House advisory panels should President Donald Trump decide to pull out of the Paris climate agreements forged in 2015 by his predecessor.

Trump said on Wednesday that he will announce his decision soon, amid reports that he has already made up his mind to back out of the pact.

Those reports triggered a series of tweets from Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

Musk also tweeted an answer to a question of what he would do if Trump decides to leave the landmark agreement.

Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

Musk is a member of three different White House advisory councils, even though he donated to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in the 2016 election. He is a member of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, and has come under some pressure to back out of the group. Disney CEO Robert Iger also is a member, but he has defended taking the position as a way to have a voice at the table, even to offer alternative points of view.

Trump campaigned on the idea that he would back out of the Paris climate agreement, even though a number of business leaders, including those from the energy industry, have urged him not to do so. More than 150 countries are parties to the agreement, the first of its kind on climate. It sets targets for the reductions of emissions, with individual countries setting voluntary pledges on what actions they will take.