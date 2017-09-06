Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Announces New Dates for 2018

Insomniac announced Wednesday that Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas will take place in May next year (instead of the ususal June) and introduce new experiential elements.

Returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for its 22nd edition, the three-day “dusk till dawn” event will take place on Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20. Tickets for the festival will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. PT, offering fans the option to camp for the first time, observe extended festival hours with early-entry opening ceremonies and new experiences.

One man died and nearly 1,100 sought medical attention at the 2017 installment of the festival, which was attended by an estimated 135,000 people per day, according to the Associated Press. The festival was affected by higher-than-usual temperatures, which may have been a motivating factor in moving the 2018 dates earlier in the spring.

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella alluded to that line of reasoning in a statement released Wednesday.

“EDC Las Vegas is more than just a festival—it’s a community without boundaries, a celebration of life, art and dance music culture” said Rotella. “We strive to make every year better than the last, and after a lot of brainstorming and feedback from our community, we have decided to move next year’s festival to May 18, 19 and 20. This way we can enjoy cooler weather, the gates can open earlier, and we can hold a very special opening ceremony each day at cosmicMEADOW.

“I’m also excited to announce that for the first time ever at EDC we’ll be building an immersive camping experience right next to the Speedway, which will eliminate traffic all together for campers. Shuttle operations will be handed over to an independent company that specializes in the largest music and sporting events in the country. This is what they do and they do it better than anyone else, year over year. I’m looking forward to revealing what this exciting next chapter of EDC Las Vegas will look like in the months to come.”

The 2017 installment of the festival, headlined by Tiesto,