U.S. Government Seeks to Seize ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ Proceeds

The U.S. Department of Justice today expanded its massive corruption case involving a Malaysian state development fund, seeking to seize an additional $540 million in allegedly stolen assets.

The case alleges a series of schemes to misappropriate billions of dollars from 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and has implicated close associates of Prime Minister Najib Razak. The government has previously alleged that Red Granite Pictures — whose chairman, Riza Aziz, is Razak’s stepson — used stolen funds to finance “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The new complaints allege that stolen funds were also used to finance “Dumb and Dumber To” and “Daddy’s Home.” The complaint seeks to recover Red Granite’s proceeds from those films, in addition to other assets including a $260 million yacht and artworks by Picasso and Basquiat. Taken together, the total amount allegedly taken from 1MDB is now $4.5 billion.

“This money financed the lavish lifestyles of the alleged co-conspirators at the expense and detriment of the Malaysian people,” said Kenneth Blanco, an acting assistant attorney general. “We are unwavering in our commitment to ensure the United States is not a safe haven for corrupt individuals and kleptocrats to hide their ill-gotten wealth or money, and that recovered assets be returned to the victims from which they were taken.”

Red Granite has previously said that it did not knowingly receive stolen funds. The company continues to operate.

“As we have previously disclosed, Red Granite is actively engaged in discussions with the Justice Department aimed at resolving these civil cases and is fully cooperating,” the company said in a statement. “In the meantime, Red Granite remains an active production company, moving ahead to complete post production work on its next feature film while developing exciting new projects.”

