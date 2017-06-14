‘Dumb and Dumber’ Sequel Subject of New Lawsuit

Dumb and Dumber To

Producers Brad Krevoy and Steve Stabler made headlines four years ago when they sued Red Granite Pictures over the rights to the sequel to “Dumb and Dumber.”

The producers alleged they were wrongfully forced out of the sequel, “Dumb and Dumber To,” but what really got attention were claims that Red Granite had embezzled money from Malaysia to finance its films.

That claim — seemingly confirmed last year, when the U.S. government filed a multi-billion dollar corruption case — was withdrawn by the producers in 2014 as the two sides reached an amicable settlement. (Red Granite, for its part, insists it did nothing wrong.)

That seemed to be the end of that. Krevoy and Stabler apologized for suing the principals of Red Granite personally, and were given executive producer credits.

But on Tuesday, Krevoy and Stabler filed a new lawsuit against New Line Cinemas, again alleging that they were wrongfully forced out of the sequel.

The suit accuses New Line of unlawfully assigning the rights to the film to Katja Motion Picture Corporation and Avery Pix, which in turn assigned them to Red Granite for $3.26 million.

The suit states that the producers’ settlement with Red Granite only partially compensated them for their damages.

New Line could not be immediately reached for comment.

